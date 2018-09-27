Andy Reid tells Brett Favre he sees similarities in Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was talking to Brett Favre, and it dawned on him that he’s seen this before.

During an interview with Favre on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show, Reid said that watching quarterback Patriots Mahomes now gave him flashbacks to when he coached a young Favre in Green Bay, as well as things he saw earlier.

Via the Kansas City Star, Reid recalled facing off against Favre in the 1988 Independence Bowl, when he was coaching at Texas-El Paso and Favre was playing for Southern Miss.

“I saw Brett when he was young and running around and doing like these kind of things,” Reid said. “Then I turn on this tape and I see this kid from Texas Tech running around and doing these things, and you can’t coach that. I mean, that’s just the love of the game and both you and Patrick play like you’re playing in the backyard. Like you just go ‘OK, we’re going to line up and the coach is going to give me this but you know what, if that’s not there we’re just going to kind of make it happen.’ And so those similarities are so unique.

“You’ve already done it, I mean you’re the Hall of Famer. He’s just beginning his career here, but it’s fun to be around. He loves the game like you love the game, and that’s the part that I might appreciate the most. As a coach, you know this, every call isn’t going to be the perfect call, sometimes the quarterback’s just got to be able to make it happen and get everybody out of trouble. . . . He has that ability right now to be able to do that. He’s got a ton, a ton of room to grow and, again, he’s just starting here so there’s going to be some hiccups on the way, but it’s that approach to the game that you appreciate.”

Reid keeps talking about this hiccups as if they’re inevitable, and has been laying in that expectation all offseason. But so far, they haven’t come.