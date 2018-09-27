Anthony Miller won’t need surgery but out this week

Getty Images

Bears receiver Anthony Miller will not need surgery on his dislocated shoulder, coach Matt Nagy told reporters today. Miller, though, won’t play Sunday against the Bucs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That means Kevin White, a first-round pick in 2015, likely gets more chances.

Miller played 53 percent of the snaps in the first three games as the third receiver behind Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. Eighty of Miller’s 112 snaps came from the slot.

White played only 26 snaps — 12 percent — in the first three games.

“So far, he hasn’t been a part of [the offense],” Nagy said of White, via JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago. “But I really like his attitude right now. I like where he’s at. He’s coming out and doing everything that we’re asking him to do.”

Miller has eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown this season. White has no targets this season.

Josh Bellamy also could see increased playing time in Miller’s absence, and the Bears could make Javon Wims active for the first time all season.