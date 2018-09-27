Bears confident they’ll be prepared for either Bucs quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for at least 400 yards in each of the team’s first three games this season and Jameis Winston hasn’t played a snap due to a suspension, but Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter isn’t saying who will start this weekend because he wants a competitive advantage over Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said “not necessarily” when asked if he’s ever seen evidence of a team gaining an advantage with the cloak and dagger routine, but says he understands why a team would want to play it close to the vest. Nagy said he thinks Fitzpatrick will get the nod and is confident defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will have the defense ready for either player.

Linebacker Khalil Mack agrees that the onus is on the Bears to be ready for anything rather than worry about which player Koetter ultimately tabs for Sunday’s start.

“Man, that’s the whole point in playing in the NFL — you have to be prepared,” Mack said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “You get paid to go out and . . . no matter who it is, you’ve got to be prepared. That’s going to be a challenge.”

Mack has made a big impact in all three games he’s played since coming to the Bears in a trade and his presence makes it far easier for the Bears to feel confident that they can handle Fitzpatrick, Winston or anyone else Koetter might be considering this weekend.

3 responses to “Bears confident they’ll be prepared for either Bucs quarterback

  2. Fitz has Evans and Jackson who can both burn Fuller and Prince if they’re not ready. The defensive backs better not get beat deep!

    Trubisky has to put points on the board whether its with feeding it to Howard, his own legs, but most of all his arm needs to be on display this week!

  3. I’m not worried about the Bears’ defense. That’s in great shape. Trubisky is the concern. I’ve watched every NFL game in which he’s played, and I don’t see a lot of progress in his play. He’s tentative and takes too long to make decisions/reads/throws. He can’t seem to take a snap, drop back, and throw quickly or decisively. Compare him with Mahomes, for example–the difference is like night and day. I was hoping to see Trubisky take a major step forward this year but so far there’s no evidence of that. It’s disappointing. The Bears should be looking hard at next year’s QB draft class, or else trade for a better QB. I don’t think Mitchell is the answer. (He’s better than Mike Glennon was, but that’s not saying much.)

