Broncos confirm torn ACL for Jake Butt

AP

Broncos tight end Jake Butt missed all 16 games in his first NFL season because of a torn ACL and he’ll miss the final 13 games of his second season for the same reason.

Butt injured his left knee in Thursday’s and the Broncos confirmed reports that he tore the ligament later in the day.

“Jake has worked his tail off to recover from his previous injuries, and we feel terrible for him,” head coach Vance Joseph said in a statement. “He’s a great kid who’s developed into a very good football player. We have no doubt Jake will come back stronger than ever.”

Butt tore the right ACL in his final game at the University of Michigan — he also tore his right ACL in 2014 — and the Broncos drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He had eight catches for 85 yards in three starts for Denver this season.