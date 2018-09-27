Bucs cut Freddie Martino to activate Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they released wide receiver Freddie Martino on Thursday. They needed the roster spot to activate quarterback Jameis Winston.

Martino played all three games for the Buccaneers. He received 24 snaps on offense and 56 on special teams, with one target this season.

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2016, he appeared in 24 games, catching 13 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown.

He originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played one game for the Falcons as a rookie.

He was on the Eagles’ practice squad in 2015 and spent the offseason in Philadelphia in 2016.