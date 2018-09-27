Chiefs continue to practice without Eric Berry

Getty Images

The absence of safety Eric Berry has not kept the Chiefs from getting out to a 3-0 start and the first practice report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Broncos suggests their attempt to go 4-0 may also take place without Berry.

Berry did not practice because of the heel injury that has now kept him from doing any on-field work with the team for more than a month. Berry last played in a game in Week One of the 2017 season and missed the rest of last year after tearing his Achilles in that game.

There has been chatter about the Chiefs having interest in making a trade for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, but head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the team does not have anything in the works.

Linebackers Dee Ford, Terrance Smith and Justin Houston were also listed as non-participants in Thursday’s practice. Ford has a groin injury, Smith has a shin injury and Houston’s absence was not related to an injury.