Clay Matthews not fined for latest penalty either

AP

Clay Matthews did not get a fine for his latest roughing the passer penalty. That’s what the Packers linebacker told reporters today, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

That makes three roughing the passer penalties in three weeks for Matthews without a fine.

None of Matthews’ three penalties were used on the video explanation released by the NFL and its competition committee today.

Matthews’ latest hit came against Alex Smith. He also had a controversial roughing penalty late in the Packers’ Week Two tie with Minnesota and drew a flag on a hit on Mitchell Trubisky in the season opener.

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was penalized for a similar hit on Russell Wilson on Sunday, and he said Wednesday he not received a fine letter from the NFL.