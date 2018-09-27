Colts get four back at practice, including Anthony Castonzo

Getty Images

The Colts had nine players out of practice due to injuries on Wednesday, but their practice report looks a bit healthier on Thursday.

The team got four of those players back on the field in some capacity as they continued working toward Sunday’s game against the Texans. That group includes left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who has not played yet this season and had not practiced since aggravating his hamstring injury on September 12.

Castonzo was a limited participant in the session and it’s unclear if he’ll be under consideration to play this week given the fact that he’s been dealing with this injury since before the start of training camp this summer.

Safety Malik Hooker was also a limited participant on Thursday while tight end Eric Ebron and safety Clayton Geathers were both full participants in the practice session. Tight end Jack Doyle, tackle Joe Haeg, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, cornerback Quincy Wilson, and defensive tackle Al Woods all remained out of practice.