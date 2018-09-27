Competition committee conference call specifically called to discuss roughing

Getty Images

The league’s competition committee will have its regularly scheduled conference call next week. The call committee members participated in Thursday was a specially called meeting, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requested the call “at the last minute” Wednesday “presumably to give officials clarity before another week of games started.”

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement after the meeting that the competition committee determined it would not change the rule or change roughing as a point of emphasis. However, Vincent also added that “to ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul.”

Since none of Clay Matthews‘ three roughing the penalty hits were on the video, it is presumed that officials no longer will call those. Matthews, though, said Thursday he remains uncertain what officials will call roughing after watching the video and reading Vincent’s statement.