Competition committee conference call specifically called to discuss roughing

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
The league’s competition committee will have its regularly scheduled conference call next week. The call committee members participated in Thursday was a specially called meeting, according to Judy Battista of NFL Media.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell requested the call “at the last minute” Wednesday “presumably to give officials clarity before another week of games started.”

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement after the meeting that the competition committee determined it would not change the rule or change roughing as a point of emphasis. However, Vincent also added that “to ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul.”

Since none of Clay Matthews‘ three roughing the penalty hits were on the video, it is presumed that officials no longer will call those. Matthews, though, said Thursday he remains uncertain what officials will call roughing after watching the video and reading Vincent’s statement.

  1. The league is using an old sales technique with the players and in extension, the fans. They have included something in their proposal which is known will be rejected by all, players, fans and owners.

    In this case the league has offered more protection to the league and the fans by over protecting their most important asset, the quarterback. By doing so, the league has more competitive and interesting games = greater viewership and more $$$$$$$$$

    The part to be rejected by all is the ridiculous fining of the players by the league. Some to exorbitant amounts. By ceasing to fine the players, they will have created the illusion that they are giving something up and making the penalty part of the equation appear to be more acceptable.

    We’ll see fewer fines and perhaps a slightly reduced number of roughing calls by the refs when all is said and done.

