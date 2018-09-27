Dalvin Cook, Marcus Peters are active

Getty Images

The Vikings will have running back Dalvin Cook tonight. He was not among the team’s inactives after being listed as questionable in the status report Wednesday.

Cook was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out Monday.

Vikings starting left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) also is active. The team listed him as questionable.

Minnesota’s inactives are quarterback Kyle Sloter, cornerback Marcus Sherels (ribs), safety Anthony Harris (hamstring), guard Bryan Witzmann, defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackle Tom Johnson (ankle) and defensive end Everson Griffen (knee/not injury related).

The Rams will have cornerback Marcus Peters, though he might not start because of his injured calf. He went through a pregame test and apparently passed to the team’s satisfaction they can use him at least in an emergency situation.

The Rams, though, won’t have outside linebacker Dominique Easley, listed as questionable with a knee injury. Matt Longacre will start in his place.

The Rams’ other inactives are kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin), returner JoJo Natson (hand), insider linebacker Mark Barron (ankle), running back John Kelly, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.