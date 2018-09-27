Deone Bucannon trying to find way back into Cardinals lineup

Getty Images

In Steve Wilks’ first season as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, former first-round pick Deone Bucannon has seen his playing time significantly reduced through the first three games of the season.

Bucannon played 705 of 1,059 defensive snaps for the Cardinals in 2017 and 818 of 1,075 defensive snaps in 2016. That amount of plays accounted for 66,6 percent and 76.1 percent of team’s defensive snaps over the last two seasons. Through three games this year, Bucannon has been on the field for just 105 of 225 defensive snaps through three games played. That’s only 46.7 percent of defensive snaps.

According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Bucannon is trying to find a way to get back into a more regular role with the Cardinals defense.

“It’s tough. I’m not going to sit here and act like, ‘Oh, it’s all cool,’ ” Bucannon said. “But it’s about the team. It’s not about me. If we’re going to go undefeated and it takes me sitting on the bench the whole time, that’s what I’ll take. That’s not going to be the case. I’m going to do everything I can to get on the field. I love this game. I love being out there. The coaches know that. My teammates know that.

“I don’t want to make it about myself. That’s not the type of guy I am. I’m not used to being in front of everybody. I just have to understand what’s expected of me so I can help the team. It’s about going out there, putting it on film and doing better. I don’t take none of this for granted. I’m here to work.”

The 27th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bucannon is struggling to find a fit in Arizona’s new scheme. Wilks has brought a 4-3 defense to Arizona to replace the 3-4 front run by various defensive coordinators under head coach Bruce Arians. That move takes one linebacker off the field compared to previous teams Bucannon has been a part of.

Bucannon started in the team’s opener against Washington, playing all 79 defensive snaps in the game. That number was reduced to just 25 snaps in Week Two against the Los Angeles Rams and just one defensive snap against Chicago last Sunday.

“From a competition standpoint, the one word is use all the time is ‘trust,’ ” Wilks said in discussing the cuts in playing time for Bucannon and Haason Reddick. “I want to be able to put guys out on the field that I trust, guys that are going to be able to execute and do the things that we ask them to do and that’s where it starts.”