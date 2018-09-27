Devonta Freeman listed as limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman took a step toward returning to the Falcons lineup on Thursday.

Freeman was listed as a limited participant in practice for the first time since he injured his knee on the opening Thursday night of the regular season. Based on reports from the team’s practice, however, Freeman was on the very limited end of the spectrum.

Freeman was on the field as the Falcons went through stretching, but didn’t do much else during the portion of the session that was open to the media. Head coach Dan Quinn, per several reporters, said that Freeman is not there yet when asked about his condition earlier in the day.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is also listed as a limited participant on Thursday. Jones, who has been on the injury report with a calf injury, didn’t practice on Wednesday, but there has not been any sign that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals.