Doug Baldwin says he’s ready to go after knee injury

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has not played since leaving the first game of the season with a knee injury, but he believes it is time for that to change.

Baldwin returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week One and said on Thursday that he’s been frustrated by the missed time. He also feels like he’s being held back by the team a bit and is raring to return to action.

“I’m chomping at the bit. I’m ready to go,” Baldwin said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he’s “really hopeful” that Baldwin will be able to play this weekend, but stopped well short of calling that a likely outcome given Baldwin’s lack of time on the practice field.