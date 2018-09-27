Doug Baldwin says Seahawks picked up on Cowboys defensive signals ahead of Tyler Lockett touchdown

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin wasn’t playing in last weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but standing on the sidelines he knew a big play was possibly coming against their opponents.

Baldwin said Thursday that practice squad members Alex McGough and Caleb Scott had been able to diagnose some of the Cowboys’ defensive calls due to the hand signals used to communicate between players.

“Their assignment during the game was to figure out what the signals were for the opposing team,” Baldwin said. “So they knew the signals by that point in the game and when we lined up, they were calling out what the defense was going to be in, the coverage they were going to be in.”

Though he didn’t say what the signal was, the Seahawks saw the signal and knew the defense was going to be playing Cover 2, or more specifically “Tampa 2.” The Cowboys were trying to disguise their coverage responsibilities before the snap. Dallas was trying to sell that they were playing man coverage with a single deep safety in Xavier Woods. Safety Kavon Frazier was down close to the line of scrimmage and even mocked followed tight end Will Dissly in motion across the formation as he would in a man defense. In reality, Woods and Frazier were responsible for splitting the deep portion of the field in half with Frazier playing over the top of wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

But Seattle knew the coverage that was coming due to the studying of a pair of rookie practice squad players on the sidelines. Lockett and David Moore ran go-routes up the sidelines while slot receiver Keenan Reynolds ran a go right down the middle of the field. It was the perfect call to combat the Cowboys defensive play call.

“I’m in my head thinking ‘ok, the outside guys have a chance to get open.’ And if you watch it, all three receivers were open,” Baldwin said. David Moore got open. Tyler got open and Keenan Reynolds also got open. It was just one of this situations that worked out perfectly for us. We could have scored a touchdown either way.”

Russell Wilson connected with Lockett for a 52-yard touchdown as Frazier wasn’t able to get to his actual responsibility in deep coverage after disguising closer to the line of scrimmage.

Whether Seattle’s familiarity with Cowboys passing game coordinator Kris Richard had any bearing on the ability to discern Dallas’ signals isn’t clear. McGough and Scott were never around Richard during his tenure in Seattle as defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Teams try to figure out an opponent’s calls and signals routinely. It’s one thing to know the call. You still have to make the play to take advantage of it.

In this case, Seattle did both.