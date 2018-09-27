Drew Brees on completing 80 percent of passes for a season: I don’t see why not

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the all-time completions record last weekend, he’s closing in on the all-time passing yardage record and he thinks he could surpass one of the records he owned coming into the season.

Brees set the NFL record for single-season completion percentage last year by connecting on 72 percent of his passes (he has two of the next three highest single-season marks as well) and he’s ahead of that mark through three games this year. Brees has completed 80.6 percent of his passes and said on Wednesday that he thinks staying at 80 percent or above for an entire season is realistic.

“I don’t see why not,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Listen, it’s not easy. … It’s identifying matchups, it’s making sure you get positive plays and in just about every case, a completion is a positive play, right?”

Sam Bradford set a new record for completion percentage in 2016 before Brees passed him last year, so we’re certainly in an era that lends itself to gaudy numbers on that front. That makes it hard to muster too strong an argument against Brees setting a new record even if he falls short of 80 percent by the time Week 17 is in the books.