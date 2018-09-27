Eric Reid’s deal with Panthers has no impact on his collusion case

September 27, 2018
The most immediate question regarding the return of safety Eric Reid to the NFL is whether the deal with the Panthers has any impact on his pending collusion case.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the contract with the Panthers does not impact Reid’s collusion grievance against the NFL. Specifically, Reid did not agree to dismiss or settle his collusion grievance as part of his contract in Carolina.

The ongoing unemployment of Reid was only making the collusion more conspicuous. And there’s one potential piece of evidence that could make the collusion even more conspicuous: If the Panthers cleared the move with the league office before making it, the mere effort to get the green light from the league before signing Reid would be evidence of an atmosphere of collusion. Absent an atmosphere of collusion, there would be no need to get the league’s nod of approval before signing Reid.

Green light or not, the Panthers did the right thing by looking past non-football matters and making a football decision. Earlier this week, Panthers receiver Torrey Smith lobbied publicly for the Panthers to consider Reid. To their credit, the Panthers did — with no assurances or promises that Reid won’t continue to pursue legal rights against the NFL, which necessarily includes the Panthers.

  4. Reid is a quality NFL player but he’s kind of a niche guy. Being a niche guy and having PR baggage means you don’t get snapped up quickly without taking a lower contract. I don’t see how his case doesn’t go away when he has been signed though.

  5. The Panthers signed Reid? I missed this news item. I wish the Bucs signed him.

    I think this is great news for the league. The sooner Reid and Kap are signed, the sooner this ugly chapter for the league goes away.

  12. So many guys are considered good because of past performance or hype. That’s why so many guys make pro bowls well after they have started to decline. Let’s see how he does. Wish him well; but his last season in NFL he was nothing special.

  13. That’s more because its such a light case to begin with. The demand wasn’t there for a higher priced safety…now it is…so he got a job. Teams will put up with almost anything if you are reasonably priced with an upside (see Josh Gordon); if you are a mediocre politically motivated QB who just self terminated your $14M QB…not much demand there

  15. The safety market was soft. With injuries the better free agents signed with teams. The Panthers have now signed the best remaining Safety on the market.

    Not sure why his being out of work = collusion.

  17. Some of these comments…SMH.

    Just because he finally got hired does not mean there wasn’t a collusion case among NFL owners to keep him unemployed. One of them broke ranks, that’s all.

  19. “If the Panthers cleared the move with the league office before making it, the mere effort to get the green light from the league before signing Reid would be evidence of an atmosphere of collusion. Absent an atmosphere of collusion, there would be no need to get the league’s nod of approval before signing Reid.”

    So if I understand correctly this means that (panthers new owner) David Tepper can expect this hiring to reward him with a pending subpoena from Geragos. Nice!!

    Keep in mind, if teams haven’t been signing a player because they think it will just be lining them up for a subpoena thats not collusion.

    Also, I am less sure that it shows collusion if an owner checks with the league about hiring a player if said player is actively suing the league. There are valid reasons the league might want to have their attorneys review that move for any legal exposure it might bring, and worrying about taking on additional legal exposure is not collusion.

  20. tinye67 says:
    September 27, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Eric Reid is the first player in history to not get signed when the player and media thought he should! It’s never happened before.

    ************************************************************************************************ Kapernick agrees

  21. Is Torrey Smith paying his salary? After all, it was his idea. If Reid plays like garbage they should cut Reid AND Torrey Smith.

  23. It’s real simple. Josh Gordon is young and talented with upside so he has a job because his skill outweighs his baggage. Dez Bryant is out of work because he can’t get open anymore so his baggage outweighs his skill.

    Same with Kap and Reid. The 49ers moved on from both because they saw them as subpar starters.

    The game has changed and Reid’s spotty coverage skills are not what teams are looking for. That’s why a bunch of safeties had a hard time getting jobs. Mike Mitchell is a vet still out of work.

  24. Let’s say during the offseason, 32 teams colluded to not sign Reid. I agree that, if that did happen, it is still collusion regardless of the fact that the Panthers just signed him.

    On the other hand, it is now MUCH more difficult to prove that 32 teams colluded to not sign Reid, when one just signed him.

    So, saying the signing has “no impact” on his case is just wishful thinking on the part of Reid’s counsel. Fact is, it will now be much harder to convince anyone that all teams were colluding, absent a “smoking gun”. And if there were a “smoking gun”, it would have surely been revealed by now.

  25. “if you are a mediocre politically motivated QB who just self terminated your $14M QB…not much demand there”

    People need to stop regurgitating this BS. HE DID NOT SELF TERMINATE. Lynch and the 49ers brass sat him down and told him they were moving on. They allowed him the option of “opting out” himself to save face of being cut. He didn’t choose to leave the 49ers, he wanted to stay. The team and their new management told him that wasn’t in their plans. John Lynch has even said this himself and APOLOGIZED for allowing that false narrative to be furthered, which is still to this day being regurgitated by people who want to falsely validate their predetermined bias to themselves.

    Like Kap, hate him, whatever. Just do it factually. HE DID NOT “SELF TERMINATE”.

  26. “Specifically, Reid did not agree to dismiss or settle his collusion grievance as part of his contract in Carolina.”

    Then your headline is patently incorrect. It should read “Reid;s contract has not terminated the collusion greievance”. It does however, invariably nullify that actual case. By his own attorney’s admission about a year ago, signing a contract would nullify the case. So yes, it does have direct bearing on the case, however he did not make that a part of the negotiation process for his deal.

  27. halfcentaur says:
    September 27, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    “if you are a mediocre politically motivated QB who just self terminated your $14M QB…not much demand there”

    People need to stop regurgitating this BS. HE DID NOT SELF TERMINATE. Lynch and the 49ers brass sat him down and told him they were moving on. They allowed him the option of “opting out” himself to save face of being cut. He didn’t choose to leave the 49ers, he wanted to stay. The team and their new management told him that wasn’t in their plans. John Lynch has even said this himself and APOLOGIZED for allowing that false narrative to be furthered, which is still to this day being regurgitated by people who want to falsely validate their predetermined bias to themselves.

    Like Kap, hate him, whatever. Just do it factually. HE DID NOT “SELF TERMINATE”.

    —————-
    I agree that he did not self terminate, and that a lot of folks get that wrong. You also mentioned “politically motivated” and that I dont feel should matter either way. But lastly you mention “mediocre” and that all by itself is valid reason for 32 owners to all of their own accord not want to hire him.

  28. tinye67 says:

    Eric Reid is the first player in history to not get signed when the player and media thought he should! It’s never happened before.

    tinye67 Meet Dez Bryant.

  29. This guy made one pro bowl because he was third in line after starter and backup bailed. Good in run support but a liability in the passing game. By all accounts, a good human being, and good teammate — just don’t expect him to cover a TE down the field.

  31. translation: dont call out the obvious or question our victimhood even when the facts point to the contrary

