Everson Griffen says in statement he has no timeline for his return

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen continues to undergo treatment for his mental health issues and said in a statement he has no timeline for a return to football.

The Vikings will play their second game without Griffen, whose erratic behavior in the last week included threatening to shoot staff at the Hotel Ivy on Saturday.

He posted on Instagram on Thursday before the Vikings’ game against the Rams, writing:

“This past week’s events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted. I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my family, the Vikings organization, my teammates and our tremendous fan base.

“I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved person and player.”