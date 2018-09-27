J.J. Watt: It’s coming back little by little

Getty Images

The Texans lost against the Giants last Sunday to remain one of three teams without a victory in the 2018 season, but there was at least one positive sign to take away from the game.

Defensive end J.J. Watt recorded his first sack since fracturing his leg in Week Five of the 2017 season and then added two more along with a forced fumble before the day was out. On Wednesday, Watt said he felt it was a sign that things are coming back but that he does not yet feel he’s recovered his old form.

“I think it’s coming back little by little,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I think last game it started to show up on the stat line more maybe than it did the first couple games, but I think it’s still a work in progress. I still have a lot to improve on and get better at. I’m by no means where I want to be yet, but we’re getting there.”

The hope in Houston was that the return of players like Watt, Deshaun Watson and Whitney Mercilus would allow the team to break from the gate at full speed. That has not happened, which is reflected by a record that needs to get better quickly if their continued progress from those players is going to have any meaningful impact this season.