Jaguars kicker has a hip injury, but he’s expected to play

The Jaguars has a sudden question mark at kicker.

Josh Lambo emerged on the Thursday practice report, with a hip injury. He was not on Wednesday’s report.

Via Daniel Popper of the Athletic, Lambo has hip soreness. He is expected to play on Sunday, when the Jaguars host the Jets.

This year, his second with the team, Lambo has completed five of five field goal attempts and all six extra point tries.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday, as he did on Wednesday. Running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.