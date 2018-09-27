Jay Ajayi will play through small fracture in his back

Getty Images

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi revealed Thursday he has a small fracture in his back. Calling it a pain tolerance issue, Ajayi plans to play through the injury.

“You just have to roll with it until it heals on its own,” he said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

Ajayi was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery did miss practice, but his absence had nothing to do with his shoulder. The Eagles list him as out with an illness.

Defensive end Michael Bennett missed Wednesday’s work with an illness, but he returned Thursday.

Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) missed Thursday’s session. Running back Corey Clement (quadriceps) and receiver Jordan Matthews (hamstring) were limited.