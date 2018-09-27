Jeremy Bates frustrated with Jets’ headsets going out

Getty Images

The New York Jets apparently have had their headsets malfunction in each of their three regular-season games. Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates expressed frustration regarding this fact on Thursday, and he took a gratuitous shot at the Patriots in the process.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Bates told reporters on Thursday that things like this tend to happen occasions, “especially in New England.”

It’s an odd statement to make, given than the Jets have yet to play in New England this year. But they did open the season in Detroit, where former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is now the Lions coach. And so Bates, while unnecessarily tweaking the Patriots, also may have been making an indirect point about the Lions.

It’s clear that Bates suspects foul play of some sort. “You can FaceTime people in China, but our headsets go out,” Bates said.

It will be interesting to see what Jets coach Todd Bowles thinks of this. He’ll possibly say that Bates misspoke, and that he didn’t mean what he said.