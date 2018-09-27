Joe Mixon running and cutting, says knee “feels great”

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon had his knee cleaned out surgically after the team’s Week Two win over the Ravens and there was some hope that he’d be able to return to action in Week Four against the Falcons.

Mixon did not take part in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he has made progress. Mixon said that he has resumed running and cutting while working on the side this week.

Mixon added that his knee “feels great” doing those activities, but it doesn’t sound like a Week Four return is the likeliest scenario.

“I wish … just waiting ‘til they clear me,” Mixon said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals will host the Dolphins in Week Five and Mixon’s trajectory appears to have him on track to play in that game.