Jon Robinson: I think Rishard Matthews could help us, he felt differently

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson discussed the team’s decision to release wide receiver Rishard Matthews on Thursday and said that the team first tried to trade the veteran before simply dropping him from the roster.

Matthews went public with his desire to move on from Tennessee on Wednesday and Robinson said that he spoke to several teams about a trade, but the “market never really manifested itself” in a way that would result in a trade. As a result, they moved to release him on Thursday.

Matthews said he felt the team used injuries as a “scapegoat” for a reduced role in the offense, but Robinson said he thought that Matthews was coming back toward “what we have seen from him the last couple of years.”

“I think that Rishard could help this team,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “Again, I told him that several times. He felt differently. He felt like he needed to move on, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Robinson said the team would consider adding to a receiver group that’s now made up of five players, but he expects their roster to stay at 52 players through this weekend’s game against the Eagles.