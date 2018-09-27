Josh Norman on roughing rules: “It’s not powder puff football”

AP

Pretty soon, the news will be when a player or a coach says he likes the direction the league is going with their rules to protect quarterbacks.

But Washington cornerback Josh Norman isn’t going to be the guy.

During an interview on ESPN Radio, Norman said that plays like the ones Clay Matthews keeps getting called for (including one last week for sacking Washington’s Alex Smith) were not much fun for the participants or the viewers.

“Look, man, we’re all start­ing to sound like a string or­ches­tra,” Norman said, via the Washington Post. “They hear it. They hear the noise, and the noise is start­ing to get loud­er and loud­er. Pret­ty soon, there’s going to be a stam­pede, be­cause at the end of the day, it’s hard to watch. It re­al­ly is hard to watch. You see a game, see some plays that are be­ing made, and it’s foot­ball. It’s not pow­der puff football that you used to play back when you was in school. No, it ain’t that. It’s the real thing. . . .

“It’s sad that you take away the thing that makes foot­ball, foot­ball, and that’s be­ing in the dirt. That, my friend, re­al­ly is pret­ty sad. But like I said, who knows? I’m pret­ty sure it’s going to get brought up at the end of the year.”

It’s probably coming up sooner than that, as the league’s competition committee will have a conference call next week. And while they aren’t expected to change the wording of the controversial rule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the rule as written didn’t start getting called differently, as happened with the lowering-the-helmet rule.