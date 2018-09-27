Josh Norman on roughing rules: “It’s not powder puff football”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 27, 2018, 5:43 AM EDT
AP

Pretty soon, the news will be when a player or a coach says he likes the direction the league is going with their rules to protect quarterbacks.

But Washington cornerback Josh Norman isn’t going to be the guy.

During an interview on ESPN Radio, Norman said that plays like the ones Clay Matthews keeps getting called for (including one last week for sacking Washington’s Alex Smith) were not much fun for the participants or the viewers.

“Look, man, we’re all start­ing to sound like a string or­ches­tra,” Norman said, via the Washington Post. “They hear it. They hear the noise, and the noise is start­ing to get loud­er and loud­er. Pret­ty soon, there’s going to be a stam­pede, be­cause at the end of the day, it’s hard to watch. It re­al­ly is hard to watch. You see a game, see some plays that are be­ing made, and it’s foot­ball. It’s not pow­der puff football that you used to play back when you was in school. No, it ain’t that. It’s the real thing. . . .

“It’s sad that you take away the thing that makes foot­ball, foot­ball, and that’s be­ing in the dirt. That, my friend, re­al­ly is pret­ty sad. But like I said, who knows? I’m pret­ty sure it’s going to get brought up at the end of the year.”

It’s probably coming up sooner than that, as the league’s competition committee will have a conference call next week. And while they aren’t expected to change the wording of the controversial rule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the rule as written didn’t start getting called differently, as happened with the lowering-the-helmet rule.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Josh Norman on roughing rules: “It’s not powder puff football”

  3. I’ve been beating this drum for a few years now. I prefer the term ‘professional pillow fighting’ but I digress. The NFL has made the game of football a complete joke. Instead of just having the players sign legal waivers to prevent said players from suing the league for current/future injuries AND funding a financial safety net to take care of legitimate health issues down the road (aka: CTE) the NFL has decided that it’s more cost effective to make the rule book read like a Supreme Court mumbo jumbo of overly complicated language that only the best lawyers can interpret. Sadly nobody has a clue as to how to interpret or even agree as to what the rules actually mean! Football is a violent sport. Sometimes people get injured. Sometimes injuries occur from dirty play. And sometimes injuries occur from just good football plays. It’s pretty obvious to see the difference between the two. The NFL is bleeding viewership. Wake up NFL! Let football be football again. For crying out loud It shouldn’t be this complicated!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!