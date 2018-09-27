Kenny Stills wants Colin Kaepernick to be signed next

Getty Images

Safety Eric Reid has a job represents a start. Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills now wants the NFL to go the rest of the way and bring quarterback Colin Kaepernick back into league.

“I’m happy that Eric is going to be playing,” Stills said Thursday, via ESPN.com. “He’s a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball. I’m excited to see him play. I definitely think he should have been signed a long time ago. As far as what it means, it means a team was finally able to look past the protest. I think we’re making some progress as far as how the owners, teams and G.M.’s are understanding what the protest is about. . . .

“That’s progress, but we still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league sitting at home waiting to be signed. That’ll be the ultimate say of how people look back on the NFL at this point in time. You got one of the best guys not playing on a team and there are teams out there that need quarterbacks.”

Stills, one of two remaining players who kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice, said that he spoke to Kaepernick on Thursday morning.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?'” Stills said. “He said, ‘Just came from a workout. I’m ready to go.’ He wants to play. He’s good enough to play. He deserves to play. I’m not sure why a team hasn’t signed him yet.”

Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017, after opting out of his contract with the 49ers, who have said that he would have been released if he hadn’t elected to leave. The Seahawks visited with him in the 2017 offseason, but the Seahawks did not offer him a contract. During the 2018 offseason, the Seahawks had a workout scheduled for Kaepernick, but the workout was canceled.