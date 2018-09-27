Kirk Cousins red hot on opening drive, giving Vikings 7-0 lead

AP

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made two of the best throws you’ll see a quarterback throw on the opening drive.

He had a 16-yard throw to Adam Thielen over the top of Rams safety John Johnson III and in front of cornerback Marcus Peters. Eight plays later, Cousins threw a perfect pass over the top of Peters in a small window to Aldrick Robinson on the 16-yard touchdown. New kicker Dan Bailey kicked the extra point after the 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Cousins went 6-for-8 for 68 yards and the touchdown.

Dalvin Cook ran better than his 7 yards on five carries suggest. He had two carries that went for minus-3 and another for no gain with two other runs of 6 and 7.

Thielen had three catches for 27 yards.

Peters started despite his calf injury and made his only tackle after Theilen’s 16-yard catch.