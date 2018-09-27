Marcus Davenport added to Saints injury report

AP

The injury news was generally good for the Saints on Thursday, but there was one notable exception.

Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport did not take part in practice due to a hip injury. Davenport was not listed on the report at all after Wednesday’s practice.

Davenport, who the Saints traded up to take in the first round of April’s draft, had his first NFL sack last Sunday and has recorded five tackles while playing about 40 percent of the snaps through the first three weeks.

On the more positive side of the ball for the Saints, several players were full participants in practice after being limited in Wednesday’s session. Left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Ted Ginn, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and running back Alvin Kamara were key players included in that group.

The Saints will issue injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Giants after practice on Friday.