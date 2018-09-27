Marcus Peters goes through pregame test, will be active

Getty Images

A report earlier Thursday indicated Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was unlikely to play tonight.

But now comes another that the Rams have put Peters through a pregame test for his injured calf, and according to Steve Wyche of NFL Media, the Rams will have Peters active tonight.

Peters might not start, but the Rams will keep him on the active roster to use in him an emergency situation.

The Rams already know they won’t have their other starting cornerback, Aqib Talib, who went on injured reserve earlier this week.

Peters has an interception for a touchdown and a pass breakup this season.