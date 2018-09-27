Marcus Peters unlikely to play tonight

AP

The Rams definitely won’t have cornerback Aqib Talib on Thursday night against the Vikings. The Rams likely won’t have cornerback Marcus Peters, either.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Peters is unlikely to play. Which is a no-brainer, given that Peters suffered a calf strain only four days ago.

Making it even more of a no-brainer is the fact that Peters has yet to get his second NFL contract. The one that could make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. So why take a chance on a short week with a bad calf that could easily be aggravated, becoming the kind of problem that lingers all year, impacts his performance, and ultimately keeps him from getting paid what he deserves.

It’s a smart play. A business decision. Erring on the side of caution. Erring on the side of maximizing earnings. And, for the team, ensuring that he’ll be good to go deeper in the season.

The absence of Talib and Peters gives the Vikings an advantage in a game where they are otherwise significantly disadvantaged. So maybe the Vikings will be able to score in the 20s. The question is whether their defense can keep the Rams out of the 30s.