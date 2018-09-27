No Alshon Jeffery at Eagles practice

Getty Images

The Eagles got some good news when wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was cleared for contact.

But it might not be full clearance.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Jeffery was not practicing Thursday, a day after his first work of the year.

Jeffery, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, was listed as questionable last week before the clearance, so the Eagles obviously think he was progressing.

Whether they’ll play him after one day of work remains to be seen, but the need for their best wideout has been obvious this season.