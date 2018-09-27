Not practicing during the week has “been a struggle” for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Packers kicked off another practice week on Wednesday and they did so without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the third straight week.

Rodgers hurt his knee in Week One, which has caused an alteration to the usual work week. The plan has been for him to sit out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting in some work on Saturday and playing on Sunday.

That last part is obviously paramount for Rodgers and the team, but the quarterback said Wednesday that it’s been tough not being involved during the week.

“I do love to compete,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “There’s no doubt about it. It is difficult and different for me to not be out there. I’m one who always loves being out there because you’re not just competing but you’re working on things with the guys and working on the game plan, especially on days like Wednesday and Thursday. So that’s been obviously a struggle for me.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy suggested it’s also been tough for the team because they “cannot grow during the week if your quarterbacks aren’t bringing it.” For the near future, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle are going to be responsible for doing that in Green Bay.