Odell Beckham: Still times when I feel scared to just hit it like I used to

Getty Images

The Giants offense had its best game of the young season in Houston last Sunday, but things still aren’t exactly where everyone wants them to be.

That group includes wide receiver Odell Beckham, who missed most of last season with a fractured ankle. Beckham has 24 catches for 271 yards, but hasn’t scored a touchdown and said Thursday that he’s still waiting for everything to click back into place.

The wideout recounted a third quarter play from last weekend that saw him pick up 12 yards on a pass from Eli Manning. Beckham said he feels like it should have been a much bigger gain and it wasn’t because he didn’t cut all the way loose once he got the ball.

“I’m always waiting to breakout,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “I always feel like I’m one play away … There’s still been times when you’re coming back and you’re scared to just hit it, like you used to. I saw one opportunity that I missed, and I’m upset about it. It was a slant. It cleared out perfectly for me, and I kind of slowed down, and hesitated for just a second. That hesitation could have made the difference. Those are the ones that go 60 or 70 [yards]. I was a little upset by that, but I feel like I’m efficient. I feel very efficient, and I’m just in a completely different place.”

Beckham said he believes his breakout is “right there” and said “when it rains, it pours” in regard to where things will go once he does cross that line. A matchup with a forgiving Saints secondary this weekend could provide the opportunity to put that to the test.