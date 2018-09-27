Panthers never asked Eric Reid if he’d kneel again

Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t make the mistake the Bengals made this offseason.

And it’s nice that they have that luxury now, to make decisions that only pertain to football.

According to multiple sources in Carolina’s football operation, the question of whether free agent safety Eric Reid would continue to kneel during the national anthem never came up during their discussions this week. During a free agent visit to Cincinnati earlier this year, Bengals owner Mike Brown asked Reid about his future protest plans. Subsequently, Reid was not signed by the Bengals.

In Carolina this week, it was never a factor.

Simply put, it’s a move that never would have been made under former owner Jerry Richardson. And while the football operation wants to focus on how much Reid will help a team that lost starting safety Da'Norris Searcy, they know even if they won’t say it that having David Tepper in charge gives them a liberty they never previously enjoyed. (Of course, they haven’t used that liberty to sign the backup quarterback they desperately need, but when you’ve been crawling for 23 years, expecting a sprint is probably unfair.)

Richardson had a deeply patriarchal view of his football team, and it reflected in the transactions they made. To call the Panthers conservative understates the case profoundly. Richardson bragged to Charlie Rose (in a visual made ironic given each of their future public humiliations) about No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton not being allowed to get tattoos. A fringe player (defensive back Marcus Ball) mysteriously disappeared from the roster after raising his fist last September at the peak of anti-Donald Trump sentiment. Defensive end Julius Peppers stayed in the locker room that day in his own silent protest, but since he’s a future Hall-of-Famer, he remains employed. Richardson’s desire to not risk offending his Old South base (i.e. conservative and white) was woven into the organizational culture, and the Panthers 192-192-1 record in 23 years was a metaphor for many things.

But Richardson’s gone, after selling his team in the wake of allegations of workplace misconduct that included racial and sexual harassment. In his place stepped a man who once called the commander in chief “a demented, narcissistic scumbag” and “the father of lies.” While Tepper’s still very supportive of some of Trump’s policies (no one that rich isn’t), he has also been an active proponent for and participant in their efforts for social causes. This week, the Panthers were packing supplies for flood victims in Eastern North Carolina, and Tepper was elbow-to-elbow with players and staffers in the assembly line. He also impressed his players in his first meeting with them after the purchase, telling them that he cared about the issues they cared about, and was serious about allowing them to work for change.

Assuming he’s in football shape, Reid should absolutely contribute to a football team that needs him. But whether he does or doesn’t, he already contributes to a culture that has changed, which certainly needed to.