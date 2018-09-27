Panthers sign Eric Reid

Getty Images

Eric Reid is finally back in the NFL.

Reid, the safety who joined Colin Kaepernick in accusing the NFL’s owners of collusion when neither of them could find a job after protesting during the national anthem when they were 49ers teammates, signed with the Panthers today.

As a starting safety in a league where quality defensive backs are always in short supply, it was surprising that Reid hadn’t previously been able to find a job. Even teams like the Falcons, who lost two starting safeties to injuries, wouldn’t give Reid a look.

But the Panthers, whose new owner David Tepper has indicated he’s going to do things differently, are now showing that they’re going to give Reid a shot. He can play, and he deserves to have the opportunity to play.

Whether Reid will stand for the national anthem, and whether Reid will continue his collusion claim against the NFL, remains to be seen. What we do know is that Reid is back in the NFL.