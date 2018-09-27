Raiders are dead last in sacks, pass rush percentage

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 27, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said recently that it’s hard to find a good pass rusher. His team is proving that.

According to Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News, using data compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Raiders are dead last in the NFL in pressure rate: The Raiders have faced 98 dropbacks this season and only pressured the opposing quarterback 19 times. That pressure rate of 19.4 percent is the worst in the league.

The conventional stats tell the same story: The Raiders have recorded only three sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL. It doesn’t make Gruden look great when the Bears lead the NFL with 14 sacks, and the Bears’ best pass rusher, Khalil Mack, is the man Gruden traded away before the start of the season.

For his part, Gruden has shrugged his shoulders and asked where he’s supposed to find a good pass rusher.

“It’s hard to find a great one. It’s hard to find a good one. It’s hard to find one,” Gruden said. “College football now, they’re not really dropping back to pass and throwing footballs anymore. They’re throwing laterals and they’re throwing bubble screens and they’re throwing read options. So you’ve got to train these guys. It takes a little time to learn how to rush the passer.”

Gruden has to hope he can find a good pass rusher some day. The one he had is gone.

33 responses to “Raiders are dead last in sacks, pass rush percentage

  1. Is anyone surprised? This is akin to my Eagles not re-signing Reggie White back in the day. Then he goes to Green Bay and helps them win a Super Bowl. I’m not saying the Bears are winning it all any time soon, but the move feels eerily similar.

  2. Well, this has gone pretty much as expected. Gruden should be gone in 2 years, which means the Raiders will keep him around for 5.

  5. “So you’ve got to train these guys. It takes a little time to learn how to rush the passer.”
    ___________________

    Unless of course you luck into a great one like the Raiders just had. If you’re a lucky team like that you’re totally set unless some idiot gets put in charge and trades the guy away.

  6. Talk about beating a dead horse. Lol raiders have no one on defense. They are actually playing decently under Paul G for who they have. Oh and vs the Browns this week, I think the Black Hole and our d coaches experience vs the Browns when he was a Bengal is going to help us big time. Lock it in baby…. Raiders!!!!

  7. And if Mack was still there they would have only about 25 pressures. The Raiders have squat has far as pass rushers, all teams had to do was double team Mack because there was absolutely nobody else to pick up the slack. He has a much better supporting cast around him in Chicago so good for him. Bruce Irvin has done nothing but benefit from playing with superior players (Mack) and schemes (Seattle). He needs to go. Hurst should be good and Key needs to add some mass in the off season.

  9. “Well, this has gone pretty much as expected. Gruden should be gone in 2 years, which means the Raiders will keep him around for 5.”
    __________________

    If only. His contract is reportedly basically fully guaranteed for the full decade. And it’s back-weighted so he’ll keep getting huge raises as time goes by even if they aren’t winning. No way Davis has the cash to buy him out early so it’s going to be a long, drawn-out train wreck.

  10. msc4realeagles says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Is anyone surprised? This is akin to my Eagles not re-signing Reggie White back in the day. Then he goes to Green Bay and helps them win a Super Bowl. I’m not saying the Bears are winning it all any time soon, but the move feels eerily similar.
    ———————————————————————-

    I think that’s a spot on comparison. Mack is a generational player. Waaaaay better than Carr.

  12. Where are all the people saying the Raiders defense weren’t all that good with Mack anyways so it was ok to trade him rather than pay him. I don’t see how a defense improves by giving up a top 5 defensive player who has been selected as an all pro at two premium defensive positions. That kind of versatility and impact player doesn’t fall in your lap too often. That’s the type of defensive player you build your defense and team identity around not trade.

  13. Where did they rank with Mack and his 10.5 sacks last year? and zero sacks in his only playoff appearance. Love the losers who keep wanting to judge this team after only 3 games. Weren’t they 2-1 last season? How did that work out with Mack?

  14. Not that i support the decision to let Mack go…but with Mack last year, i believe we were at or near the bottom of the league with our pressure rate as well…

  15. Here we go again. Raiders/Gruden screwed up and the whole world knows it. Enough already. Just come our and say it already. Admit that you were at least hasty to do what you did.

  16. msc4realeagles says:
    September 27, 2018 at 10:51 am
    Is anyone surprised? This is akin to my Eagles not re-signing Reggie White back in the day. Then he goes to Green Bay and helps them win a Super Bowl. I’m not saying the Bears are winning it all any time soon, but the move feels eerily similar.

    _______________________

    Well Mack was traded, Reggie wasn’t. Mack was offered $20 million, Reggie wasn’t, Packers had Farve, Bears have garbage. It would only feel eerily similar if you were a complete moron, which most eagles fans are. Thanks for reassuring how dumb your fan base is.

  17. Gruden has spent the last ten years as a fan, second guessing coaches doing actual work and thinking he could do better. Now he’s back in it and is realizing oops, turns out its a lot harder when you have to win games and not just tell people what they did wrong after the fact!

  18. sucks to be a raider fan right now…they showed so much promise just two short years ago. Mack is gone because of the money being paid (not earned) to Gruden and Carr. Back to the dark days.

  19. The problem is that the Raiders prioritized over the hill veterans over an in his prime, hall of caliber pass rusher. Mack’s cap hit will look much better as the cap rises and other pass rushers get paid just as much if not more than him. The strategy should had been to surround Mack with other defensive players on cheap rookie contracts to counterbalance his initial cap hit. Short sighted move to trade him, as Bears are gonna win around 6-10 games with that defense alone. Right now the Raiders are old and seem to have prioritized cap space for an overrated Amari Cooper.

  21. People are going to see Gruden’s plan in a couple of years. They aren’t trying to win this year. They got more draft picks and believes Arden Key is the pass rusher of the future. The kid is a stud. If he pans out, all will be forgotten.

  22. You can’t fairly judge this trade yet
    Is Khalil Mack great and is his pass rushing ability missed ? Yes. Long term will the Raiders be better off with the Cap room and draft picks ? We’ll have to see. Check back in a couple of years.

  23. Raiders were one of the worse sack and turnover defenses in the league last couple years also.
    So what point is the author trying to make? That Gunther’s defensive scheme isn’t any better than JDR and KNJ?
    Yes Mack lead the team in sacks with 10.5 and yes that production will be missed.
    To rehash the fact that Mack is gone is moot! He’s gone and it’s old news unless you just want to keep bashing the Raiders and have ran out of imagination and material. Maybe wait until this all washes out with how the 2 1sts turn out next year. Could be genius could be stupidity. We’ll see.

  27. I’m a Bronco fan so loving this but want to make one general clarification. The raiders got 2 #1, a 3rd, and 6th. They gave up Mack, a 2cnd and a 5th. It’s more like a 1st and 3rd with the other picks offset. So lets say there is a premium pass rusher next year and the raiders have to move up a few spots to get him. It is entirely conceivable that they will package the 1st and 3rd with likely something else to pick higher to replace Mack with someone that isn’t as good. The more you look at this trade the worse it seems.

  28. The Raiders and their fans have only enjoyed one winning season in the last 15 years. Jon Gruden was brought in to change that. They’ve only had one winning season since they drafted Khalil Mack, so they know they can’t win with only Khalil Mack. They need more players. The Bears have a QB who’s still on his rookie deal, so they could afford to pay for Mack. Gruden just drafted the best pure pass rusher in this last draft, Arden Key. They also drafted a beast DT, P.J. Hall, but he’s been hurt. But most importantly, Gruden was brought in to win football games, not compete for sack stats. The dumbest thing in the world would be for the Raiders to pay Gruden $100 million to just keep going in the same losing direction. Bill Walsh won 2 games his first season. Jimmy Johnson won 1 game. Chuck Noll won 1 game. Tom Landry won zero. Those 4 coaches combined to eventually win 11 super bowls, yet they were big time losers while they turned the ship around. That’s the nature of the game. When you bring in a HOF coach to turn your team around, it usually takes a year or two. The media ripped Jimmy Johnson for trading away Herschel Walker for all those draft picks, but today he’s being called a genius for that trade. Gruden will probably win multiple super bowls too. They’ve dominated the first half of every game this year, but their lack of talent showed up in the second half. They also just installed a new offense and new defense, so they’re getting better every week. Be patient. Be smart.

  29. This year’s Bears team reminds me of 2006 when their defense was off the charts great and their offense was bleh. Raiders were stupid to get rid of Mack if they wanted not only a pass rush but a leader on defense.

  30. im willing to bet the house the browns will curbstomp the faiders this sunday. watch, baker throws for 350 yards and 4 or more tds against that hapless ass defense.

  31. I far from a Raiders/ Davis family fan, but time will tell who was right and who was wrong. Currently, the Raiders look like the big losers, especially Gruden. However, he’s paid well to take the heat and his long term contract will give him the time to draft who he wants with the extra pick and develop them. It sucks right now for Raiders fans, but if you’re still a fan after the team abandons your community to Vegas, then you might see the rewards in a few years when the draft picks are known. They could also be a big fast bust, such is the gamble with first rounders.

  32. Our D SUCKED with Mack ….we only had one winning season in four years with Mack and that was only because of Derrek Carr’s last minute heroics winning games !! Then he broke his leg game over.

    The Gruden hate train is in overdrive… all you know it all GM’s are a joke!!

    Once a Raider always a Raider !!!

  33. Belichich traded away Chandler Jones who led the league in sacks last year and nobody slams him for the move.

    The raiders are the oldest team in the league. They are paying Carr a ton and need major rebuild. They got 2 first rounders and with the savings of not signing Mack, they may be able to bring in a couple of good free agents too.

    Mack is great but if the Raiders can end up with 4 quality starters then it’s a good move for them.

