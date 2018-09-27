Rams answer Vikings on Todd Gurley touchdown catch

AP

Tonight’s game is off to a better start than last Thursday’s game. But will it match the ending to the Browns-Jets?

After the Vikings scored on their first drive, the Rams answered on their first drive.

Jared Goff found the mismatch on his 8-yard touchdown throw, with linebacker Anthony Barr trying to stay with running back Todd Gurley. Gurley scored the easy touchdown to tie the game at 7-7, which is where it stands at the end of the first quarter.

Goff went 7-for-9 for 57 yards and the score on the 12-play, 75-yard drive.

The Rams faced only one third down, on the third play, and Goff connected with Brandin Cooks for 9-yard gain on third-and-8.

Gurley had three carries for 13 yards to go with three catches for 17 yards.