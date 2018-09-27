Rams lead 38-28 heading into fourth quarter

AP

The Rams and Vikings are trading haymakers.

After Minnesota cut the Rams lead to three, Los Angeles quickly answered. The Rams now lead 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff is 20-of-25 for 398 yards and a career-best five touchdowns after three quarters and Kirk Cousins 30-of-42 for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams have not had a quarterback throw for five touchdowns since 1999 when Kurt Warner did in on Oct. 10 game against San Francisco.

Adam Thielen has seven catches for 121 yards, with his touchdown coming on a 45-yard, catch-and-run with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. Stefon Diggs has 10 catches for 104 yards.

The Rams have four players who have caught touchdown passes led by Cooper Kupp‘s eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Woods caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Goff with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter to push the Rams’ lead back to 10.