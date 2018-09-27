Rams lead Vikings 28-20 at halftime

AP

FOX’s $3.3 billion investment in Thursday night football is looking well worth the price after a half.

In one of the most entertaining halves of the season, the Rams lead the Vikings 28-20.

Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff are dealing and dueling, delivering dimes. Cousins has completed 25 of 32 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but Goff has one-upped him by going 13-for-17 for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

It marks Goff’s third career game with four touchdowns. He never has thrown five in a game.

Goff picked on Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr for a pair of touchdowns, with Barr unable to match up with Todd Gurley or Cooper Kupp. Gurley’s score went for 8 yards and Kupp’s for 70, which is the Rams’ longest of the season.

Goff also had a 19-yard score to Kupp, who was in double coverage with Mike Hughes and Trae Waynes, and Goff found Brandin Cooks, who had Waynes draped on him, for a 47-yard touchdown with 1:26 remaining in the first half.

Kupp already has six catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins’ touchdowns went for 16 yards and 17 yards to Aldrick Robinson.

New Vikings kicker Dan Bailey has field goals of 37 and 39 yards, but Minnesota botched the final seconds of the first half and their poor clock management kept them from attempting a pass into the end zone.

The defenses have not kept up, with no turnovers and only three punts so far. The Vikings have 279 yards, which is only two fewer than the Rams.