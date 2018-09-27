Report: Jake Butt tore his ACL

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced on Thursday that tight end Jake Butt injured his left knee in practice and word is that the team fears a serious injury for the 2017 fifth-round pick.

NFL Media reports that the Broncos fear Butt tore his ACL. He went for an MRI to confirm that initial feeling and is waiting for the results.

It would be a third torn ACL for Butt. He tore his ACL in February 2014 while at the University of Michigan and returned to play that fall. Butt also tore his right ACL in his final college game, which caused him to miss his entire rookie year before he made his regular season debut for Denver this year.

Butt, who started all three Broncos games, has eight catches for 85 yards this season. Jeff Heuerman and Matt LaCosse are the other tight ends on Denver’s roster.

UPDATE 5:24 p.m. ET: Mike Klis of KUSA reports Butt has indeed torn his ACL.