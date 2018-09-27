Report: Rodney McLeod expected to miss rest of season

Getty Images

The Eagles have reportedly lost one of their starting safeties for the rest of the 2018 season.

Rodney McLeod hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Colts and head coach Doug Pederson said this week that the team was waiting for more test results before determining his status. The latest word on that status is not a good one for McLeod.

Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that McLeod had surgery to repair a torn MCL on Thursday and that he is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result.

McLeod is in his third season with the Eagles and had 10 tackles over the first three weeks of the season. He started every game he’s played with the team since joining them as a free agent before the 2016 season.

Corey Graham is in line for more playing time alongside Malcolm Jenkins with McLeod out of the lineup. The team does not have any other players listed as safeties on the active roster, so they’ll almost certainly be making a roster move in the near future.