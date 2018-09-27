Report: Seahawks offered Eric Reid a one-year deal in August

Getty Images

The 49ers aren’t the only other team to offer safety Eric Reid a contract before he agreed to terms with the Panthers on Thursday. According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, the Seahawks were the first team to offer Reid a home.

Seattle offered Reid a one-year deal in August before Earl Thomas returned.

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Reid made 69 starts, 10 interceptions, 38 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Reid replaces Da'Norris Searcy, who the Panthers placed on injured reserve last week after doctors diagnosed him with a second concussion.

The NFLPA filed a grievance on Reid’s behalf in May, accusing the NFL’s owners of collusion to keep him unemployed because of his protests during the national anthem.