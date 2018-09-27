Richard Sherman blames calf strain on other injuries

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman currently is dealing with a calf strain. He think it has happened because of a pair of injuries from the recent past, most notably a torn Achilles tendon.

“It’s just me not playing in eight months and getting back out there and pulling through the trials and tribulations of a season, the wear and tear of football and taking all these after not taking them for eight months,” Sherman said Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports California. “Your body has to get used to doing it again.”

Sherman is wearing a boot, and he’s expected to miss at least two weeks. The absence could cost him more than $4 million, based on a contract that hinges 2018 compensation heavily on playing time and postseason honors.

The Achilles injury occurred last November. Sherman had surgery to repair the tendon, and another procedure to remove bone spurs from his heel.