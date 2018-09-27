Saints’ Michael Thomas starting the season on a record pace

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is off to an absolutely ridiculous start this season.

Through three games Thomas has 38 catches for 398 yards. That’s a 203-catch, 2,123-yard pace for a 16-game season. That would obliterate the single-season record of 143 catches, set by Marvin Harrison in 2002, and the single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Thomas is averaging 132.7 receiving yards per game, which would also be the best average in NFL history; the previous record of 129 receiving yards per game was set by Wes Chandler during the strike-shortened 1982 season.

It’s unrealistic to expect any player to keep up that kind of pace for 16 games, but Thomas’s 38 catches are the most any player has ever had in the first three games of a season, and he’s also the first player ever to have 10 catches in each of the first three games of the season.

Thomas has made those 38 catches on just 40 targets, meaning he has caught 95 percent of the passes thrown his way. A receiver who catches virtually everything thrown at him and puts up that kind of production is almost unstoppable.