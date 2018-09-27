Scott Linehan: Cowboys ready to start “slinging it around”

Getty Images

Jason Garrett already said the Cowboys wouldn’t change their play caller or make major personnel changes this week. But their offense might look a little different against Detroit.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and quarterback Dak Prescott are ready to “sling it around” Sunday, with a more aggressive and creative approach.

At 1-2, what do the Cowboys have to lose?

“There are going to be some different things you’ll see,” Prescott told reporters Thursday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys rank 30th in total offense, including 31st in passing, and their 41 points are the second-fewest in the NFL behind only the inept Cardinals.

“We’re obviously searching for some things that will help us,” Linehan said. “I think we’ve got some good stuff in this week. Maybe just a few more wrinkles to it.

“I think we need that.”

Linehan said he and the players remain confident, but he does concede that everyone starts “to press” when things aren’t going well.

“I think our guys just need to basically take the weight of the world off their shoulders and go out and play,” Linehan said. “Just start slinging it around. They’re ready to do that.”