Special teams tackle earns Shaquem Griffin the “Way to Play” award

Getty Images

The NFL has implemented a new “Way to Play” award this season, which is given to one player each week who used proper techniques to make a positive impact on his team. This week’s winner is Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Although Griffin hasn’t played on defense the last two games after struggling in Week One, he has become an important part of the Seahawks’ special teams, and on Sunday he made a great form tackle of Cowboys punt returner Tavon Austin. Griffin lowered his shoulder into Austin’s midsection, wrapped him up and took him down — exactly the kind of form tackle the NFL wants to promote, a tackle that doesn’t use the helmet.

Griffin is one of the most-watched rookies in the NFL this season, thanks to the great story of how he overcame having a hand amputated at age 4 and became one of the best defensive players in college football last season. He’s now making an impact as a pro as well.

The award comes with a $2,500 grant from USA Football, which will go toward purchasing equipment for a youth or high school football program of Griffin’s choice.