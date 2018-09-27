Terrelle Pryor suffers a groin injury at practice

Getty Images

The ongoing effort of Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor to reach his full potential continues to encounter obstacles.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Thursday that Pryor suffered a groin injury during practice earlier in the day. Officially, Pryor was listed as a limited participant.

Asked whether the injury is serious, Bowles said, “We will see how treatment goes and then we will see as the days go on.”

It hasn’t gone well for Pryor over the past couple of seasons, after breaking the 1,000-yard barrier in 2016, his first full season as a wideout. This year, he has eight catches for 158 yards in three games. That puts him on pace for 842 yards, if he is able to keep playing on Sunday, and beyond.