Texans’ Justin Reid happy to see his brother land on the Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers today signed safety Eric Reid, ending what seemed to be an exile from the NFL precipitated by his decision to kneel during the national anthem. For Texans safety Justin Reid, that was great news.

Justin is Eric’s little brother, and it was tough for him to watch his big brother waiting on the sideline.

“It’s been a journey for him,” Justin Reid told the Houston Chronicle. “He’s been out of the league for a little while. He’s been up on his fitness. He’s been consistently getting prepared for when this opportunity did come. I know he had a chance to go to the Titans, but it didn’t work out. . . . It’s an awesome opportunity. The only way I would be personally happier is if he ended up on a team on our schedule, so I would get a chance to play against him. It’s super exciting for him. It’s cool.”

The Texans chose Justin Reid out of Stanford in the third round of this year’s draft. Justin looked up to Eric both as the older brother who got to the NFL before him, and as the older brother who spoke up for what he believes in.

“Immensely proud of what he’s done,” Justin Reid said. “Immensely proud of what all of the guys have done trying to have a voice for the voiceless. The Panthers just got a whole lot better. Their team just got better having him on their squad.”