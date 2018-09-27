Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills S Micah Hyde took the high road when asked about his return to Green Bay.

A look at Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, now that he’s played 16 games under Adam Gase.

The return of DE Trey Flowers would be a boost for a Patriots defense that has lacked explosiveness early.

Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s challenges continue, as he’s set to face an elite defense.

Ravens S Eric Weddle said he’s not interested in playing anywhere else.

Bengals WR John Ross should be able to free his mind, with A.J. Green back on the field.

Browns DE Emmanuel Ogbah said he’s ready to go this week.

They’re still talking about Steelers TE Vance McDonald‘s stiff-arm for the ages.

The Texans brought in some safeties for workouts.

Explaining why the Colts have been so conservative on offense so far.

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue remains confident after his sackless start.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is hopeful he can eventually ditch the glove that’s helping his right hand.

The Broncos’ rush defense will get a big test this week.

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland says the defense will improve with time (such that they have to).

The Chargers have faltered defensively against top teams.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s trying to balance winning now vs. building for the future.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott isn’t worried about his workload at this point.

After big change, the Giants offensive line is looking for stability.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is proving he should have a bigger role in the offense.

Washington is still trying to figure out what kind of team it’s going to be.

Bears rookie CB Kevin Tolliver learned his first NFL lesson last week.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is quickly earning trust.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not practicing creates another set of issues.

The Vikings understand the importance of tonight’s game.

Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel demands better tackling from his depleted defense.

Panthers LT Chris Clark is learning on the fly.

Saints QB Drew Brees thinks he can keep completing passes at an 80 percent clip.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston said all the right things as he returned from suspension.

Cardinals LB Deone Bucannon vows to earn his playing time back.

The Rams are looking for redemption from last year against the Vikings.

The 49ers have plenty of questions in the secondary.

Seahawks LG J.R. Sweezy played well enough to have secured his spot.