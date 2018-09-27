Titans will release Rishard Matthews

Getty Images

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews will get what he asked for on Thursday.

The Titans announced that they will release Matthews a day after he went public with his desire to leave the team. Matthews said he “wasn’t happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time” and felt that it was time to move on.

Matthews, who signed an extension through the 2019 season over the summer, played half the offensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season and had three catches for 11 yards. He caught 118 passes over his first two seasons with the Titans.

Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Darius Jennings and Nick Williams are also on the roster at receiver for the Titans. Davis and Sharpe have seen more snaps than Matthews through the first three weeks of the year and Taylor has been targeted more often in the passing game.