Todd Haley says two-point play was lifted from Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Last Thursday night, Browns coach Hue Jackson bristled at the notion that a key two-point conversion wasn’t borrowed from the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. This Thursday, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley contradicted his boss.

Absolutely,” Haley told reporters regarding whether he took the Philly Special. “I have no shame.”

We did not steal that from them,” Jackson said last week. “Please. I know everybody wants to think that. We have had that in our back pocket for a while. Go check my tricks from before, and go check [offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s] tricks from before. We all have them. It is just when you pull them out and use them. That is what that is.”

Apparently, that’s not what it is. And even as the Browns finally seem to be finding their way toward winning a game more frequently once than every two seasons, the vague stink of dysfunction still hovers. It invites curiosity, however the season ends for the Browns, of how much better it could have been if everyone were truly on the same page, all the time.

11 responses to “Todd Haley says two-point play was lifted from Eagles

  1. Enough already…the Pats ran that play in 2001 on their way to the superbowl. Brady actually caught it that time. Kevin Faulk threw the pass (was a HS quarterback). It’s not like Philly invented it.

  4. Hue is in WAY over his head – and this is coming from a Browns fan. He’s too busy trying to be a players’ coach such as Marvin Lewis or Pete Carroll and can’t make appropriate decisions when needed. Our coordinators see that and don’t respect him as a result.

    Everyone saw it on Hard Knocks… let’s give players a free pass to skip practice if they’re a little banged up. But, on the flip side, let’s run Antonio Callaway into the ground as a punishment.

    Or last year… let’s bench Kizer, start him the next week, then soon bench him again. Then, let’s go ahead and declare him the permanent starter no matter how bad he plays.

    We’d be much better off with Haley or Williams running the team.

  5. Can we let this go. Football plays aren’t intellectual property. Anyone can run them. That play has existed forever and Mayfield ran basically the same play in college. So sure, it was the Philly play, but Philly didn’t invent it. Even if they had, it doesn’t matter if anyone else runs it.

    While we are at it, Roger Staubach didn’t invent the deep ball to the endzone either, he just said a Hail Mary and when he told the media the name stuck.

  7. What Haley is doing is smart, if not transparent. He’s openly going against Jackson to subvert him in the the hopes that if (when) Jackson is fired, he will be named interim head coach. That opportunity could position Haley to once again be considered for a permanent head coach spot. That’s his end game.

  8. Philly openly took it from a version that the Bears ran a couple years prior. They had an assistant charged with creating a binder of plays that they saw elsewhere and this one came up in their playoff planning.
    It’s one thing I love about Pederson is that he not too conceited to look at what works from other teams.

  10. Aw sexyrexy, does that play bring up bad memories? I know you’d like to think the pats invented football & that play included but nope, it started in high school, went to Clemson and then the bears. It’s famous now because it’s arguably the ballsiest call in super bowl history. You should go watch it again, fooled you cheats because you didn’t know it was in their playbook when your staff tried to spy. Didn’t work this time around, so sad.

